Nancy Pelosi Provokes China After Taiwan Landing; Assures US Support To Island's Democracy

In her first response after landing in Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that her touchdown honours America's 'unwavering commitment' to supporting the island country's 'vibrant democracy'. Pelosi's visit despite China's threat of 'serious consequences'. With the visit, Pelosi has become the highest-ranking elected American official to visit Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Nancy Pelosi's official statement on Taiwan visit:

“Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.



“Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.

“Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.”

Pelosi’s visit triggered upped tensions between Beijing and Washington since China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

China had warned of “resolute and strong measures” if Pelosi went ahead with the trip. The Biden administration did not explicitly urge her to call it off, while seeking to assure Beijing it would not signal any change in US policy on Taiwan.