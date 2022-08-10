Nancy Pelosi Reacts To FBI Raid On Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort; 'No One Above Law'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, Aug 9 commented on the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida saying that the authorities must have had some "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort and the White House later said that it did not have any information on the raid that was approved by the Department of Justice. Pelosi on Tuesday said that she did not have any insider information but added that there may have been a legal or an administrative reason for the search into the former US president's resort. The FBI agents were seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021 that should have been turned into National archives.

"All I know about that is what is in the public domain. I was surprised that it flashed on my phone last evening, so I don't really have too much to say except that to have a visit like that, you need a warrant. To have a warrant, you need justification. And that says that no one is above the law, not even a president or a former president of the United States," Pelosi, D-Calif., told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

According to Pelosi, the FBI shall have made known to the Democrats over time about the expected raid. "But I have no knowledge of it. I do know that there has been chatter. More than chatter about the presidential documents and how they must be preserved for history. And let's see what the justification was for the raid. I just don't know," she stressed.

Trump claimed his resort was 'under siege'

Trump on Truth Social informed that the FBI had raided his resort slamming the Democrats and asserting that the facility was "under siege." "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump lashed out. "After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections," the ex-US president furthermore added.