On August 9, Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, said that the US could not stand by and let China isolate Taiwan. In an interview with NBC's "Today" show, she defended her trip to Taiwan as "absolutely" worth it and added that Beijing is not going to specify who may travel to the self-governing island.

Pelosi stated, "We cannot allow the Chinese government to isolate Taiwan. They (China) are not going to say who can go to Taiwan," she added.

Pelosi, visited Taiwan on the night of August 2 in response to coercive diplomatic pressure from China. In response to Beijing's unwarranted, politically disastrous, and militarily untenable escalation over the past few years, Pelosi made a defiant but unannounced visit. During her quick visit of less than a day, Pelosi praised Taiwan's burgeoning democracy, referred to the troubled island as a friend and vowed not to 'abandon' it in her speeches.

On August 8, a day after Beijing's largest drills were supposed to end, it announced new military exercises around Taiwan in retaliation for Pelosi's visit to the island. Chinese officials from the Eastern Theatre Command announced that they would hold joint exercises with a focus on anti-submarine and sea assault operations, assuaging some security analysts' and diplomats' concerns that Beijing would continue to put pressure on Taiwan's defences.

Taiwan's foreign ministry says China intentionally fomenting unrest in the region

Taiwan's foreign ministry denounced the action and claimed that China, which claims sovereignty over the island, was intentionally fomenting unrest. Beijing was commanded to halt all military operations and "pull back from the edge". Although Taiwan has already loosened flight restrictions close to the six previous Chinese exercise areas surrounding the island, the duration and exact location of the most recent drills are still unknown.

The ministry said in a statement, "In the face of military intimidation created by China, Taiwan will not be afraid nor back down, and will more firmly defend its sovereignty, national security, and free and democratic way of life."

On August 8, the Taiwanese defence ministry reported that it had spotted 13 navy ships and 39 aircraft from the Chinese air force in and around the Taiwan Strait. According to the ministry, 21 Chinese air force aircraft, including fighter jets that crossed the median line in the northern Taiwan Strait, had entered Taiwan's air defence zone.

Image: AP