US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'traumatised' After The 'life-threating Attack' On Husband

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi on Sunday broke her silence on the violent attack into her San Francisco home and injuring her husband, Paul Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi stated in a letter that she and her family are “heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack”. House Speaker also revealed her husband, who was brutally beaten in the early hours of Friday in their San Francisco home, is making a recovery.

Nancy Pelosi made these remarks after an intruder attacked and severely injured 82-year-old Paul in their home while allegedly yelling, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" The burglar, according to media reports, was seeking the Democratic leader. The suspect named David Depape even tried to tie Paul.

The 42-year-old DePape is facing many criminal accusations, including attempted homicide, assault with a dangerous weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and others, Sky News reported. It is pertinent to mention that the motive of the attacker hasn't been made apparent yet.

US House speaker breaks her silence after husband's brutal attack

In the letter, Speaker Nancy said, “Sadly, a violent man broke into our family home yesterday morning, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul.” She continued by saying, “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”

Thank you for your prayers for my husband and our family. -NP pic.twitter.com/tL8h8W0eUM — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) October 30, 2022

Furthermore, following the violent attack, Paul had surgery for a fractured skull and other significant injuries. Paul Pelosi was transferred to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where a "successful surgery" was performed to treat his serious injuries to his right arm, hands, and a fractured head. According to the spokesperson for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he will likely make a full recovery.

At around 2.30 am (local time), David DePape, the intruder, entered the couple's San Francisco residence, Sky News reported.

Speaker Pelosi was present in Washington at the time when the event took place in California. Late on Friday, she arrived in San Francisco and immediately went to the hospital, where her husband was undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden also called the assault on Paul Pelosi "despicable." Addressing a Philadelphia Democratic event, Biden said that there is too much violence and hatred. Additionally, Biden underlined the need of speaking out against political violence. He said he had a conversation with Nancy Pelosi and helped arrange her travel to San Francisco.

(Image: AP)