Nancy Pelosi Steps Down From Speaker Role As Republicans Win Majority In House

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that she would not seek reelection after the Democrats narrowly lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections this month.

Pelosi’s on Thursday put the speculation to rest that she might seek another term as the Democratic leader, although her stepping down from her role of Speaker was widely anticipated.

'Thank you so much..' Pelosi during her impassioned speech

Pelosi's decision came as the Republicans won back the control of the House and the US Speaker had cautioned the American voters against the red wave following the brutal hammer assault on her husband, Paul Pelosi, late last month in her San Francisco home.

Pelosi, in her address, thanked her husband for being a "pillar of support". She also stated that she was grateful for all his well-wishes, adding that her husband was in recovery.

Join me as I make a major announcement on the Floor of the House of Representatives. https://t.co/Hi7zFqidbV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 17, 2022

"For my dear husband Paul, who has been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support, thank you. We're all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery. Thank you so much," Pelosi said on the House floor during the speech.

Pelosi told the US officials, that she will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility," she stressed.

US House Speaker also relished the past when she first came to the Capitol building when she was just six-year-old. She also noted the "fragility of American democracy". "Many of us here have witnessed its fragility firsthand, tragically, in this chamber," she continued.

"Finally, I saw it: a stunning white building with a magnificent dome I believed then as I believe today — this is the most beautiful building in the world because of what it represents," Pelosi emphasised.

Pelosi's announcement came as she opened the House at noon on Thursday. She delivered remarks after speculations that she might quit.

Earlier in a tweet, Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said, “The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned.” As she announced the end of her tenure, and that she would not contest for the leadership again, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer requested that she changes her mind. "When she called me... I said please change your mind. We need you here," Schumer told reporters at the House chamber.