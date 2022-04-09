Nancy Pelosi Tests COVID Positive; Postpones US Congressional Mission To Asia: Report

A US congressional mission to Asia has been postponed after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19. Pelosi's deputy communications director Drew Hammill stated that the planned Congressional delegation to Asia, which was to be headed by the House Speaker, has been postponed. Hammill further revealed that the visit was scheduled to take place during the two-week Congressional break. The Speaker will be in quarantine in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) recommendations, Hammill added.

Pelosi's positive test is the latest in a string of positive test results among politicians on Capitol Hill this week. She was spotted next to President Joe Biden as he signed a measure into law at the White House on Wednesday, April 6. Meanwhile, the House physician stated that members that attended were required to have a negative test within 24 hours, CNN reported. Pelosi, the senior Democrat in the House, is 82 years old and, as the Speaker of the House, she is second in line of presidential succession behind the Vice President.

China asks Pelosi to cancel her possible trip to Taiwan

As per media reports, the US congressional was scheduled to visit Japan and possibly Taiwan. Meanwhile, China has advised Pelosi to cancel her possible trip to Taiwan instead of just postponing it. Addressing a press briefing Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian warned that Beijing would respond with "decisive and strong actions," and the US will be completely responsible for the repercussions if the visit takes place, Global Times reported. He also asked the US to respect the one-China principle.

US authorises fresh national research effort on 'long COVID'

It should be mentioned here that US President Biden has authorised a fresh national research effort on 'long COVID,' as well as asking federal agencies to assist people struggling with the perplexing and devastating ailment, in response to the pandemic's lingering effects. Long COVID is a blanket term for a hydra-headed illness characterised by brain fog, recurring shortness of breath, pain, and tiredness. Earlier this week, Biden entrusted the Department of Health and Human Services with coordinating an urgent new endeavour involving federal agencies, building on research underway at the National Institutes of Health, the Associated Press reported.