NASA Announces Plans To Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon In February 2022; Read Details

US space agency NASA on Saturday, 23 October, announced plans to launch an uncrewed flight around the Moon in February 2022. According to a press release, National Aeronautics and Space Administration said that it was in the final phase of testing to send its Orion capsule on an orbit around the Moon on its Space Launch System rocket. It added that the mission, known as Artemis-1, will pave the way for the future flight test with the crew “before NASA establishes a regular condense of more complex missions with astronauts on and around the Moon”.

Our @NASAArtemis I mega-Moon rocket is targeted for liftoff in February 2022.



Here are the small steps in store before the next giant leap: https://t.co/pTbcWXdFF7 pic.twitter.com/W6GLXufmY5 — NASA (@NASA) October 23, 2021

NASA said that it will be carrying out a series of tests until February, including of the interface and the communication systems, and a dress rehearsal several weeks before the launch. The US space agency said that each of the test campaigns will evaluate the rocket and spacecraft as an integrated system for the first time, building upon each other and culminating in a simulation at the pad to prepare for launch day. It added that it will set a date for the launch if the dress rehearsal is successful.

“Artemis I will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration and demonstrate our commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II,” NASA said.

Humans to touch lunar surface during Artemis-3

It is to mention that the initial operation of the Orion launch by the Space Launch System (SLS) will be a part of the uncrewed Artemis-1 mission. This three-week trip mission will basically put the SLS and Orion through a test, providing answers on whether astronauts will be allowed to board Artemis-2. This Artemis 2, is a crewed mission to the moon, which will be launched in 2023.

After the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, humans will touch down on the lunar surface during Artemis-3. Elon Musk's Starship has been chosen by NASA to transport people from lunar orbit to the earth. In lunar orbit, the Orion spaceship will connect with the Starship. After that, astronauts will glide through a doorway from Orion to Starship to start making preparations for their descent to the lunar surface.

