NASA Astronaut Stephanie Wilson Honoured With 'Earthwork' Portrait In Atlanta

Stephanie Wilson, NASA astronaut and one of the only seven Black women astronauts ever, has been honoured with a giant Earthwork portrait that debuted in the US state of Georgia's Atlanta city on October 13. Wilson's portrait was created by "crop artist" Stan Herd and installed on October 11 in Atlanta's Woodruff Park as a part of the 'Aim Higher' project and a symbol of women empowerment on International Girl Child Day. The giant eco-friendly Earthwork spreads out to an area of 4,800 square feet and is framed with 1,500 tiles of space art made by children from different Atlanta-based schools and hospitals, reported Space.com.

Who is Stephanie Wilson?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) describes Wilson as a veteran who has logged a total of 42 days in space from three spaceflights, STS-121 in 2006, STS-120 in 2007, and STS-131 in 2010. Wilson has also served at the International Space Station (ISS) as the Space Station Integration Branch Chief from 2010 to 2012, and in 2013. Besides, she completed a 9-month detail to NASA’s Glenn Research Center as the Acting Chief of Program and Project Integration in the Spaceflight Systems Directorate, as per the agency.

Who's talking to the astronauts from Mission Control during today's #AllWomanSpacewalk? That's astronaut Stephanie Wilson, who has spent 42 days in space over 3 spaceflights! https://t.co/ed1NhscjId pic.twitter.com/AKK3di55Id — NASA (@NASA) October 18, 2019

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Wilson has a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science from Harvard University and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. Interestingly, she is also a candidate for being the first woman to ever step foot on the Moon under NASA's Artemis mission and is currently training as a backup crew member for SpaceX's upcoming Crew-3 mission in late October, as per Space.com.

Significance of Stephanie's portrait

Wilson's portrait has been installed to serve as a motivation for women and young girls and to spread awareness about NASA's Artemis mission that will take back humans to the Moon after 1969. Talking about the giant portrait, that will be showcased till October 22, NASA astronaut Nicole Stott said that the project 'Aim Higher' and the events organised under it will open up new perspectives, Space.com reported. Besides, she said that examples such as this portrait has the power to inspire everyone to dream big.

Image: Twitter/@MarcusWebster