NASA Calls For Transparency As Mexico Unveils 'alien Corpses' At Congress Hearing

After doing rounds on social media, the unboxing of "alien corpses" in the Mexican parliament finally caught the eye of NASA on Thursday. At a panel discussion held in Washington DC, experts from the space agency called for greater transparency and urged the Mexican government to share the specimens with the global scientific community.

Study chair David Spergel revealed that he came across the news on the social media platform X. When asked to shed light on the recent discoveries, he said that NASA is unaware of "the nature of those samples," Sky News reported. Chiming in, Dan Evans, an assistant deputy associate administrator, said: "One of the main things we're trying to do here today is to move conjecture and conspiracy towards science and sanity and you do that with data."

'Alien bodies' displayed in Mexico

Earlier this week, journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan unveiled two boxes allegedly containing "non-human" corpses at Mexico's Congress. At the public hearing, he revealed that the samples were discovered in Peru and were studied by researchers. By conducting processes such as X-rays and radiocarbon dating, it was found that the mummified bodies dated back to a thousand years.

"These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilised," he told attendees. The session also had Ryan Graves in attendance. Graves, the Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, delivered an address at the US Congress during a hearing on extraterrestrial life earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, NASA released a report on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena and discussed its findings on UFO sightings at a media briefing. While it did not confirm the presence of aliens in the universe, the agency said in its report that it will continue to explore and use satellite systems such as Elon Musk's Starlink to detect and study unknown objects.