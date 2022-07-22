NASA Images Depict Extreme Withering Of US's Lake Mead Under Raging Drought

The ravaging mega-drought in the United States is drastically receding the water levels in Lake Mead, which was plainly depicted in new satellite pictures published by NASA. According to a report from the space organisation, water levels in Lake Mead are at their lowest point since April 1937, as the reservoir was being filled for the first time, following a 22-year downward trend. Only 27% of Lake Mead's capacity was filled as of July 18, 2022.

Millions of people across seven states, tribal territories, and northern Mexico get water from America’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead. Additionally, it currently serves as a striking example of climate change and what may be the longest drought in the US West in the past 12 centuries, NASA highlighted.

In addition to this, when the above showed two natural-colour photographs are compared, one was taken on July 6, 2000 (to the left), and the other on July 3, 2022 (to the right) — one when the lake was full, and the other is the most recent footage-- one can see the mineralised lakeshore that was formerly under water but is now covered with minerals.

The light-coloured fringes all along shorelines in 2021 and 2022 are known as "Bathtub Rings", according to NASA.

Drought in US adversely impacting Western states

Furthermore, the drought is affecting 74% of the nine Western states, with 35% of the region experiencing "extreme or exceptional" drought. In Colorado, the state that contains the headwaters of the Colorado River, 83% of the state is now suffering a drought, and several areas had below-average snowpack last winter.

The US Bureau of Reclamation (USBR), which oversees Lake Mead, Lake Powell, and other areas of the Colorado River watershed, has even provided the lake elevation information. The Hoover Dam's water level was nearly 1199.97 feet above sea level at the end of July 2000, however, it was 1041.30 feet above sea level as of July 18, 2022. For the hydroelectric turbines at the dam to continue running normally, lake levels need to remain above 1000 feet, NASA stated.

Lake Mead would carry 9.3 trillion gallons of water at its full capacity

Near the dam, Lake Mead would rise 1,220 feet and carry 9.3 trillion gallons of water at its full capacity. The summers of 1983 and 1999 marked the last time the lake was close to capacity. According to NASA, each year, around 10% of the water in Lake Mead originates from local rainfall and groundwater, while the remaining 90% comes from snowmelt in the Rocky Mountains that flows via Lake Powell, Glen Canyon, and the Grand Canyon before entering the Colorado River.

In addition to being an important supply of drinking water and irrigation for the Southwest, Lake Mead is a popular boating destination and national recreation area.

(Image: earthobservatory.nasa.gov)