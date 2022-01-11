NASA Nominates Katherine Calvin For Dual Roles Of Chief Scientist & Senior Climate Advisor

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday named Dr Katherine Calvin to serve as the new chief scientist and senior climate advisor. In a press release by NASA, administrator Bill Nelson confirmed that Dr Calvin will undertake the dual roles, effective from Monday. As chief scientist, Calvin will use her expertise to advise the agency on its science programs and science-related strategic planning and investments. As senior climate advisor, her insights and recommendations will be deemed valuable for NASA's climate-related science, technology, and infrastructure programs, the agency said in its statement.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Kate to the NASA family, where she will bring her expertise in integrated human-Earth system modeling to help ensure the Biden Administration has the data needed to achieve the critical goal of protecting our planet," NASA administrator Nelson said in a statement.

He also thanked the previous experts who held the position and excelled in their duties. “I also want to thank Jim and Gavin for their invaluable leadership to NASA and the world as chief scientist and senior climate advisor," Nelson added. It is pertinent to mention, Dr Calvin succeeded Jim Green, who retired on January 1 from the chief scientist post after 40 years of service. The senior climate advisor post was held by Gavin Schmidt since created in February 2021.

News: Effective today, Dr. Katherine Calvin will be our new chief scientist and senior climate advisor. She'll act as principal advisor to agency leadership on #NASAScience and represent the agency to the national and international science communities: https://t.co/9nkfx6VJ9Y pic.twitter.com/GozmXfQJJD — NASA (@NASA) January 10, 2022

Dr Calvin to oversee strategic planning and science programs

As the principal advisor to NASA, Dr Calvin will now oversee all science programs, strategic planning, policy and implementation of the objectives. She will also represent NASA's contributions to the national and international communities. “NASA is a world leader in climate and Earth science. I’m excited to be a part of the team that is helping to advance this important science mission," Dr Calvin said in a statement, expressing her excitement.

Meet Dr. Katherine Calvin, @NASA’s chief scientist and senior climate advisor, effective today. Welcome to the NASA family! The #NASAScience team and I are looking forward to working with you as we advance our understanding of our home planet and beyond: https://t.co/24P2yczg6H pic.twitter.com/4brRzlNTVp — Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) January 10, 2022

An alumnus of the Doctoral and Masters Degree program of Stanford University, Dr Calvin is an expert in the field of management, science and engineering. She also received her bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics from the University of Maryland. In an introductory speech on Twitter, Dr Calvin informed that her interest in climate research began when she was in her grads school at Stanford, and focused mainly on how the Earth's climate and human systems might change in the future. "Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing our nation – and our planet,” Dr Calvin said.

To note, NASA joined US President Joe Biden's National Climate Task Force in February 2021. The program is aimed at encouraging a government-wide approach to address climate change. The premier agency, since then, had issued a climate action plan based on critical Earth science and the impact of climate change. More than 2 dozen satellites are currently devoted to observing key climate indicators, NASA concluded.

(Image: @NASA/Twitter)