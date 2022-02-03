NASA Plans To Crash ISS Into South Pacific Ocean After Retirement In 2030

The International Space Station (ISS), which has been in operation since 2000 in collaboration with several international space organisations, is going to retire by the end of 2030. When the ISS will cease its functions, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has planned to crash it into the South Pacific Ocean and replace it with commercially-run facilities.

In January, NASA released its transition plans, revealing that the space station is destined to fall into the South Pacific Ocean, precisely at a location known as Point Nemo. According to the International Space Station Transition Report, the ISS would accompany other space trash in the marine graveyard, which has already buried more than 263 items of space junk since 1971, including those from Russia, Japan, and the United States, Sputnik reported.

Commercially managed space stations will replace ISS

The commercially managed space stations, according to NASA, will take the place of the ISS as a forum for partnership and scientific study. NASA inked contracts with three United States-based commercial space companies in early December 2021 in order to “enable a robust, American-led commercial economy in low-Earth orbit," as per NASA's statement.

As per the contract, the three chosen businesses are Blue Origin of Kent, Washington, Nanoracks LLC of Houston, Texas, as well as Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation of Dulles, Virginia, and the deals have been valued at a total of $415.6 million, Sputnik reported.

The space station, which was established in 2000 and has orbited 227 nautical miles above Earth, has welcomed over 200 astronauts from 19 different nations, symbolising a constant human presence in outer space, as per CNN. Furthermore, the ISS has assisted in the publication of more than 700 scientific papers, as well as discoveries and findings in physiology and nutrition, cancer treatments, climatic changes, the study of dark matter, DNA sequencing, and providing education to more than 43 million students from 49 nations.

Even with servicing and maintenance aid from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), European Space Agency (ESA), and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the space station's technological lifespan is restricted. The ISS, on the other hand, has over a decade left until it departs.

Robyn Gatens, director of the ISS at NASA Headquarters, highlighted in a statement, “The International Space Station is entering its third and most productive decade as a groundbreaking scientific platform in microgravity," Sputnik reported.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)