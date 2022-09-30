NASA Releases Terrifying Video Footage Of Powerful Hurricane Ian Captured From Space

As powerful Hurricane Ian lashes US's Florida with torrential rainfalls and heavy gusts, NASA released some breathtaking yet terrifying videos of the hurricane. The Category 3 hurricane that tore apart Cuba early Tuesday morning, was well-captured by the International Space Station as it flew above it. On Thursday at 3:05 PM ET, or 12:35 AM IST, the deadly storm Ian made landfall close to Cayo Costa. Strong gusts from Ian caused infrastructure to be destroyed and among other things, it further toppled trees, cut power lines, and set fires.

NASA shared the video footage both on Twitter as well as Instagram. Taking to Instagram, NASA said while uploading the video, “Hurricane Ian as seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 28, 2022, as it orbited 258 miles (415 km) above.”

Additionally, they mentioned how over 20 Earth-observing satellites cooperated together to deliver news and updates on extreme weather situations. They said, “We collaborate with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (@NOAA), and design, build and launch some of the satellites that provide data that feed numerical weather prediction models.⁣”

NASA also added that the footage captures "Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida earlier this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET."

Live views of #HurricaneIan from the @Space_Station as it flies over the storm. https://t.co/hGjzrBmuyw — NASA (@NASA) September 26, 2022

Furthermore, as the storm, which was on the verge of intensifying into a Category 5 hurricane, unleashed the fatal trinity of powerful winds, heavy rain, and enormous devastation, the National Hurricane Center warned Floridians to "hunker down." The hurricane's core was situated about 35 miles west-southwest of Fort Myers. When hurricane Ian, which had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph), approached, about 2.5 million people moved to a site that was relatively safer.

Ian is approaching the US state of South Carolina

In the meantime, as it approaches the US state of South Carolina, Ian, the Category 4 tropical storm that had just left Florida, is certain to grow once more into a hurricane. Residents have been advised to prepare for a potentially deadly storm surge that may leave a path of severe destruction by weather forecasters and storm specialists. The National Hurricane Center noted in their statement, "Ian is expected to become a hurricane again this evening and make landfall on Friday."

As the hurricane weakened into a tropical storm and moved across Central Florida and toward the Atlantic Coast, additional warnings were issued. But as of now, it seems to be strengthening once more.

Ian may become a Category 1 hurricane with anticipated wind speeds of up to 75 mph when it makes its third landfall near or north of Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday, according to forecasters. As hurricane Ian approaches on Friday, the mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, advised municipal businesses to close and also made a call to the public to evacuate for safety.

(Image: Instagram/ @nasa)