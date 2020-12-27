Nashville Explosion Probably 'suicide Bombing', Donations Pour In For More Information

The Business fraternity and TV personalities have donated more than $3,00,000 so far as a reward for information regarding any possible human involvement behind the Christmas Day explosion in the US city of Nashville. A Recreational Vehicle (RV) exploded in Nashville on December 25, injuring three people and shutting down the communications system across the state of Tennessee.

Read: Taylor Swift Fans Express Outrage Over The Musician's Nashville Mural Being Replaced

Law enforcement agencies suspect it to be a 'suicide bombing' as possible human remains have been found near the site of the explosion. DNA tests are being conducted near the site of the blast and police also searched the home of a person on Saturday, who could possibly be linked with the explosion on Friday. The motive behind the blast remains unclear and no person or terrorist organisation has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

Read: Nashville Explosion: Camper Van Blasts In 'intentional' Attack, Three Injured

The camping vehicle arrived at the spot early in the morning on Christmas Day. The place is famous for its restaurants and nightlife. The vehicle was parked outside the office of telecom giant AT&T. At around 6:00 am local time, police responded to reports of gunshots. After the police arrived at the scene, the vehicle allegedly started playing warning audio which asked everyone to back-off warning about a blast. Shortly afterward, the vehicle exploded destroying the nearby areas and damaging the AT&T building, which resulted in a communications outage in Tennessee and nearby states.

Read: Downtown Nashville Explosion Knocks Communications Offline

Donations for more information

Meanwhile, people have started to pledge money as a reward to find out any information about the person who may be responsible for the blast. American businessman and TV personality Marcus Lemonis has put up a $2,50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in the Nashville incident. Fox Sports host Clay Travis and a shop affected by the blast have together pledged $30,000 for information. Later, Travis pledged an additional $10,000. Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp has pledged $35,000.

. @MNPDNashville @JohnCooper4Nash I would like to put up a $250,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction inside of your process, of the this Nashville incident. We can’t have our streets terrorized like this. #horror pic.twitter.com/k9fNjRjklZ — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) December 25, 2020

I’m pledging an additional $10k for information leading to the arrest of the downtown Nashville bomber. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 25, 2020

Read: US Police: Human Remains Found At Scene Of Nashville Blast

