Spine-chilling video of the Nashville school shooting showing the shooter entering the school building was released online by the Nashville police department. On Monday morning, 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to the Covenant Church School in Nashville and started firing inside the school. The tragic Nashville shooting incident led to the death of three 9-year-old students along with three adults and rattled the Tennessee city to its core.

Following the deadly US shooting, the Nashville police stated that the 28-year-old shooter was armed with 3 assault-type guns along with significant ammunition. Hale later died after she was shot by police personnel 14 mins after the whole ordeal played out.

“Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9-millimeter pistol,” the Nashville Police said in a tweet. The police also shared a video of Hale coming to the school premises in her Honda. She then shot down the doors of the school entrance and then started scanning the halls and the rooms with her two assault guns. In the tweet thread, the police stated that the sinful shooter’s cars were searched and the police found a manifesto, a map of the school along with other written documents.

The Nashville shooter scouted a possible second attack location, says Nashville police

After seizing the writings from Hale’s car, the police mentioned that the mass shooter was scouting for a second possible attack location. The 28-year-old attacker was a former student at the private Christian elementary school where the tragic incident took place. The authorities stated that the whole ordeal lasted for 14 minutes and the police received the first call about the shooting at 10:13 am and the shooter was dead by 10:27 am. However, the killer was only shot after she fired multiple shots on the first and second floors of the school.

On Monday (local time), Nashville Police Chief John Drake stated that the investigators may have looked at targeting another location. However, the shooter gave up the idea after doing a “threat assessment”. Hale dropped the plan since the second location had “too much security”, police said. While police identified Hale as a "woman", they also stated that she was a transgender.