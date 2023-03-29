Nashville School Shooter Owned 7 Guns, Was Under Care For 'emotional Disorder': Police

Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who went on a shooting rampage at a private Christian school in the city of Nashville on Monday, was seeking medical care for an "emotional disorder", according to Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake. At a news briefing on Tuesday following the shooting spree that killed six people including three children, Drake said that Hale "was under care, a doctor's care, for an emotional disorder."

While he did not elucidate any further, the police chief said that authorities had found that the assailant had legally purchased seven guns and hid them at home. It is important to note that in Tennessee, law enforcement cannot confiscate weapons on the grounds of mental illness or disorders, unless the said individual has been declared mentally incompetent by a court, "judicially committed" to a mental institution," or is under a conservatorship "by reason of mental defect."

However, the state does not allow the sale of guns to those individuals that are found by a court or any legal body that they are a danger to themselves or others. In the case of Hale, seeking a doctor's care does is not sufficient to meet the criteria for confiscation weapons.

Hale's parents knew about the weapons used in Nashville shooting

Following the shooting, police also spoke to the attacker's parents, who said that they were aware that Hale had purchased and sold a weapon. “The parents felt (Hale) should not own weapons,” the chief said. On Monday, the day of the attack, Hale left home carrying a red bag, but did not respond to the parent's questions on what was in it. It was later found that three of the seven weapons bought between October 20, 2020, and June 6, 2022 were used in the shooting.

As of Tuesday, police officers were unable to find the motive that led to the attack, as the school and a church was the target but the victims were shot randomly. Monday's incident marks the 19th shooting this year at a school or university in the United States in which at least one person has been injured, according to CNN. It is also the deadliest shooting since last year's Uvalde attack that claimed the lives of 21 people.