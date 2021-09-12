National Park Service Wins Instagram By Sharing Pictures Of Different US Parks | Watch

There is no denying the fact that nature holds an incomparable beauty and a set of Instagram images of different national parks situated in the USA bear testimony to the statement. Shared by an official page of the National Park Service on Instagram, the series of pictures exhibit various hues in different US parks. The post has become a social media hit and people are in love after watching the amazing weather of America.

Sharing the post, the page captioned it "National parks are sporting the hues of the season. What are some of your favorite park palettes? (sic)". The post contains 10 pictures of different parks, such as Great Basin NPS, Kenai Fjords NP, Hawaii Volcanoes NP, Independence National Park, GrandCanyon NPS, Petrified Forest National Park, Great Sand Dunes NPP, Fort Monroes NPS, Great Smoky Mountains NP, and Joshua Tree National Park. The post has garnered over 2.3 lakh likes and several comments. The share has provoked Instagrammers to post their opinions about the parks. Many users who came across the post dropped a heart emoji or expressed their feelings on watching the pictures of the US parks.

Here's the post that captivated many:

One user took to the comment section and wrote, "Whoever manages this account is SO GOOD, (sic)". A second person said, "We love the green and grey palette." A third user was so amused to watch the post she commented, "How do I even choose? They are all perfection". Several others also expressed their liking for the parks which they found attractive.

(Image: Instagram/National Park Service)