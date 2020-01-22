National Weather Service Issues Alert For Falling Iguanas In Florida

The National Weather Service in Miami on Tuesday issued an unofficial warning for falling iguanas due to the unusual cold snap that recently hit the Sunshine State. The weather services took to Twitter to inform people that they shouldn’t be surprised if they see the reptiles falling from trees at night.

Jan 21 - This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020

Should not be presumed dead

The weather service also said that Iguanas are cold-blooded and they slow down become immobile when the temperature drops. They added that they may fall from trees but shouldn’t be presumed dead. According to Chris Michaels, a meteorologist in Virginia, once temperatures reach a certain level, iguanas stiffen up and fall out of trees. While speaking to international media he said, that the sight of falling iguanas was something observed over the years in South Florida.

Michaels also revealed that blood of Iguanas doesn’t move around quickly when the temperature drops to 40s or lower. This leads to stiffness in Iguana's bodies and they fall down. During a similar cold snap back in 2018, the weather services issued a similar warning which instructed the ciitzens to leave iguanas alone in case they find one. It further added that fallen iguanas may feel threatened and attack people once they warmed up. Meanwhile, the weather services said that this week’s cold snap could be short-lived as the temperatures are forecast to rebound in the mid-70s in Miami by Thursday.

