Nationwide Outage: Twitter Reacts After US FAA System Crashes Leaving All Flights Grounded

Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. Flyers get affected.

The computer system of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the US has failed and the FAA has said that they were working to restore normal operation.

The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which alerts pilots of potential hazards along a flight route reportedly failed. "We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," said FAA.

Some 760 flights within, into or out of the US have been delayed today, according to flight tracker FlightAware.com, while 91 have been cancelled. Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast. NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights. It is worth noting that this will be broader than just commercial airlines. All users of the airspace system are required to check Morand before the flight. This will affect the military, civilian drone pilots, etc. The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Several people tweeted to say they had been stranded due to the outage. 

 

