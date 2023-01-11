Nationwide Outage: Twitter Reacts After US FAA System Crashes Leaving All Flights Grounded

The computer system of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the US has failed and the FAA has said that they were working to restore normal operation.

The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which alerts pilots of potential hazards along a flight route reportedly failed. "We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," said FAA.

Some 760 flights within, into or out of the US have been delayed today, according to flight tracker FlightAware.com, while 91 have been cancelled. Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast. NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights. It is worth noting that this will be broader than just commercial airlines. All users of the airspace system are required to check Morand before the flight. This will affect the military, civilian drone pilots, etc. The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Several people tweeted to say they had been stranded due to the outage.

I’m seeing tweets about all flights nationwide being grounded but that just doesn’t match with reality.



Flights may well be delayed but to the NOTAM issue but I don’t see any evidence of a nationwide ground stop. https://t.co/Uif7Kl5rHG pic.twitter.com/u32bOr41ny — Jason Sparks {insert badge here} (@sparksjls) January 11, 2023

Anyone one else stranded? Our @united 🧑‍✈️ says there is a nation wide outage of FAA @FAANews computer systems. — dj patil (@dpatil) January 11, 2023

A system wide #faa computer failure means all air travel is shut down nationwide. Waiting at LGA. — Walter Katz (@w_katz1) January 11, 2023

Gotta love when you book a 6 am flight trying to avoid travel delays, but due to a nationwide FAA system issue the flight is delayed anyway. Going to be a long day :) — Adele Burk (@BurkAdele) January 11, 2023

In Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Airline just informed us that the FAA computers are down in the US and no flights are flying to America. — Sal Paradise (@kjbulko) January 11, 2023

Me walking OFF my plane prior to takeoff, as ALL US flights have been grounded because of a nationwide FAA air traffic control ground stop because of a system failure. All flights delayed at least 3 hours. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/ONpxE4auEU — Lou Mongello (@LouMongello) January 11, 2023