NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called for an “immediate release” of a US journalist who was arrested in Moscow over espionage charges. Earlier this month, a Russian court gave out a judgement against Wall Street Journal's journalist Evan Gershkovich and sentenced him to two months in prison. The American journalist was accused of committing espionage. However, both Evan and the Wall Street Journal vehemently denied the accusation made by the Russian Federal Security Bureau (FSB).

“I join the United States in their call on Russia to release the American journalist Evan Gershkovich,” Stoltenberg asserted in the press conference. “His arrest is of concern. It is important to respect the freedom of the press, the rights of journalists, and the right to ask questions and do their jobs. Therefore, we call on his immediate release,” he further added. In the midst of all the chaos, the detained American journalist has filed an appeal against arrest in Russia.

No date for hearing the appeal has been set

According to the Russian news outlet Tass, on Monday, Gershkovich filed an appeal against his arrest in the Russian court. It was the Lefortovo Court of Moscow, which took the American journalist into custody last week. The American journalist is currently in a pre-trial detention centre at the Lefortovo prison until May 29. However, no date for hearing the appeal has been set right now. When Gershkovich was arrested last week, the FSB stated that the American journalist was trying to obtain state secrets. Meanwhile, the WSJ vehemently denied the allegations.

“The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the F.S.B. and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich,” the news outlet asserted in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family,” it added. Moscow, on the other hand, remained adamant that Gershkovich was caught “red-handed”. “We’re not talking about suspicions,” the Spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov asserted in a press conference with Russian journalists. “He was caught red-handed,” he added.