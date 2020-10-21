NATO Chief Says Allies Will Stand Together Regardless Of US Poll Outcome

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the allies will stand together regardless of the outcome of US presidential elections scheduled for November. Ahead of meeting with NATO Defence Ministers, Stoltenberg told an online press conference that it is in the interest of Europe and North America to stand together, especially when the balance of power is shifting with the rise of China.

"Regardless of differences we see on burden-sharing or trade, climate change, and all the issues, is that NATO allies always are able to stand united and stand together on the main tasks of NATO, that is to protect and defend each other,” said the NATO Secretary-General.

NATO Defence Ministers will meet to address key issues for the alliance, including strengthening our deterrence and defence, fairer burden-sharing, and their missions in Afghanistan and Iraq. The ministers are supposed to receive a report assessing vulnerabilities across the Alliance, like access to civilian infrastructure for NATO troops in crisis or conflict.

Focus on training missions

The ministers will focus on the training missions on October 23, especially in Afghanistan, which hosts around 12,000 NATO troops in the Alliance’s biggest mission. Stoltenberg said that NATO has adjusted its presence as part of the peace process and any further adjustments remain conditions-based.

“The Taliban must live up to their commitments, significantly reduce the levels of violence, and pave the way for a ceasefire. They must break all ties with Al-Qaeda and other international terrorist groups. And they must negotiate in good faith,” he added.

The NATO chief stressed that the talks in Doha offer the best chance for peace and the stakeholders must preserve the gains made at “such high price over the last two decades.” He said that NATO remains committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security as allies and partners renewed their commitment to providing financial support to the Afghan forces through 2024.

