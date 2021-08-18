The Taliban must not let Afghanistan become a breeding ground for terrorism again, NATO said on Tuesday, warning that the alliance still held the military power to strike any terrorism group from a distance. Taliban, during its 1996-2001 regime, provided safe haven to Al Qaeda and other terror outfits. Now, with the Sunni fundamentalists regaining power, fears of Afghanistan becoming a terror launchpad once again have crept in.

Addressing media reporters, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg asserted that those who had seized power in Afghanistan now had the onus to ensure that “international terrorists do not regain a foothold”. However, he also warned that if in case that does not happen, then NATO was well equipped to launch strikes on terrorists despite its absence on Afghan soil. It is imperative to note that the presence of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan was the main reason behind NATO expanding its military operations beyond Europe and stationing troops in Central Asia.

"We have the capabilities to strike terrorist groups from a distance if we see that terrorist groups again try to establish themselves and plan, organise attacks against NATO allies and their countries," he added.

During the conference, Stoltenberg called on the Taliban to facilitate the departure of all those who want to leave the country and said that Western defence allies had agreed to send more evacuation planes to Kabul. Much like President Joe Biden, he also blamed the Afghanistan leadership and administration for the fall of Afghanistan into the hands of the Sunni Pashtuns.

#NATO Allies met to discuss #Afghanistan. The situation is extremely serious & unpredictable. Those taking power have the responsibility to ensure that international terrorists do not regain a foothold. Allies have the capabilities & vigilance to respond. https://t.co/f0cicsUoVo — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) August 17, 2021

Biden blames Ghani

US President Joe Biden, on Monday, broke his silence on the gruesome crisis that has shadowed Afghanistan following the foreign troop withdrawal. Biden said that he had advised the country’s political leaders to fight for themselves and their country’s people but they failed at it. Addressing media reporters, Biden recalled a telephonic conversation that he and his Afghan counterpart held in July. During the discussion, the US leader said that he had asked Ghani to prep the country to fight their civil war after the US Army departs. Additionally, he’d also asked him to “clean up the corruption in government, unite political leaders and engage in diplomacy with insurgents so as to seek a political settlement. But, Biden said, that Afghans failed to follow his advice.

