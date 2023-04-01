'NATO's Door Open For India', Says US NATO Ambassador

US Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith has confirmed that officials of NATO have held ‘informal’ exchanges with Indian counterparts on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, India, on March 30. The confirmation comes during the discussion on NATO and strengthening relationships with South Asia and the Indo-Pacific on Friday. After the special briefing, she welcomed questions from participating journalists.

While addressing the special briefing, she said: "In terms of the future with India, again, I think NATO’s door is open in terms of engagement should India be interested, but we would not want to, at this stage, invite them to a NATO ministerial until we knew more about their interest in engaging the Alliance more broadly," read the press statement, released by the US Department of State. The US Permanent Representative to NATO affirmed that the NATO alliance "is open" to engage more with India and currently, NATO has 40 different partners around the World and each individual partnership is different. Recently, the US has "sent back" the message to India that "NATO alliance is certainly open to more engagement with India, should that country take interest in pursuing that".

NATO's door open for India

During the special briefing, Ambassador Julianne Smith thoroughly discussed NATO and it's strengthening relationships with South Asia and the Indo-Pacific. While sharing the same she stressed that "membership is not something that we have really considered with anyone in the Indo-Pacific or Asia-Pacific". The alliance remains the Euro-Atlantic military alliance. Its door is open to the region".

However, there have been no plans to expand this to a broader global military alliance. Notably, the US ambassador said, "at this stage, we would not want to invite them (India) to NATO ministerial until we knew more about their interest in engaging the alliance more broadly". The meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs would be taking place on April 4-5, 2023 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

In the ministerial meeting taking place next week, she mentioned four countries (Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and Japan) that have already established formal partnerships with the alliance over many years. These four countries joined NATO at the summit last year in Madrid, as per the press statement. Further, she has appreciated India's role in the Russia-Ukraine war and said that she has been grateful and appreciated the humanitarian assistance by India. "We both at NATO and United States, welcome what India has been able to do for the people of Ukraine. We are very grateful for the humanitarian assistance that India has been able to provide which is critical right now and those needs are only growing. Certainly, appreciate calls coming from India for some sort of immediate end to the war in Ukraine. That's important," said Smith.