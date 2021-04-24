Navpreet Kaloty: Know The First Sikh To Introduce Product At Apple Launch Event

Navpreet Kaloty, Engineering Program Manager at Apple’s Mac Architecture created history on April 20 on becoming the first Sikh presenter at the Apple event held in California as the company launched several products ranging from iMac to iPad Pro. In the Apple launch event, Navpreet showcased the new 1080p FaceTime camera on the iMac. Soon after his maiden appearance, he caught popularity on social media with Sikhs and Indians across the globe celebrated the feat. Hundreds of people even lauded Apple for showcasing inclusivity on an international platform through its presentation.

I’ve been watching Apple keynotes since the iPhone 3G dropped



Today was something special, shout out Singh holding it down at @Apple pic.twitter.com/lcalj5cbRj — Fateh Singh (@FatehDOE) April 20, 2021

Who is Navpreet Kaloty?

As per his LinkedIn profile, Navpreet pursued his Masters in Liberal Arts from Harvard University in 2016 after acquiring a degree in bachelors of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Canada. Amid his academic career, he also worked as an intern at Tesla in operation excellence, product management team. On completing his engineering course, Navpreet joined Apple where is presently holds the position of an Engineer Program Manager Mc Architecture.

In the Apple Event, from which the images and clips featuring Navpreet went viral on social media, he announced the new iMac, powered by Apple’s M1 chip. With the chip, the Apple product, as the company claims, runs at least 85% faster than that of previous iMac flagship models in the market. The device is approximately 24 inches in length and supports 4.5k resolution. Apple rolled out the latest model in at least seven colours including green, yellow, pink, orange, blue, purple, and silver.

Navpreet also said that the new iMac will be offering six stereo speakers clubbed with the latest algorithms in a bid to deliver spatial audio for its users. The new iMac will be available for purchase in the second half of May with the starting price of $1,499. The event was also interesting as it featured Apple CEO Tim Cook performing Hollywood-inspired stunts while retrieving the M1 chip from Macbook and putting it into the iPad Pro. Several other announcements were also made during the event.

Image credits: @FatehDoh/Twitter/Unsplash

