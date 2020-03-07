The Debate
Nazi Flag Unfurled At Bernie Sanders’ Rally, Jewish Leader Expresses 'disgust'

US News

In a sickening incident at Democratic presidential primary candidate Bernie Sanders’ rally in Arizona, a man unfurled Nazi flag to insult the Jewish leader.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nazi flag

A man unfurled Nazi flag to insult the Jewish leader at Democratic presidential primary candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign rally in Arizona. The man, standing in an upper section of the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, unfurled the Nazi flag and reportedly shouted anti-Jewish slurs to attack the Democrat.

Sanders’ supporters quickly snatched the Nazi flag, which is considered as a symbol of hatred for Jews, and security guards kicked out the man from the venue. Ahead of his Detroit rally, Sanders spoke to media persons and expressed his disgust on the incident. “It is beyond disgusting to see that in the United States of America there are people who would show the emblem of Hitler and Nazism.”

Read: North Dakota's Remade Caucuses Tested In Biden, Sanders Race

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the protester has been identified as Robert Sterkeson, a self-proclaimed “stunt activist” who often disrupts Jewish and Islamic events and posts the video on social media. The white supremacist targets minority communities and publicly admitted, on his eponymous YouTube channel, that he hates Jews, Muslims, and African-Americans.

Read: Biden Invokes Obama, Swipes At Sanders With Six-state Ad Buy

'Piece of garbage'

Condemning the incident, netizens said that unfurling a Nazi flag at someone’s rally whose whole family was killed in the holocaust was despicable.

Read: Sanders Refocusing His Campaign After Biden's Super Tuesday

Read: Super Tuesday: Joe Biden Dominates Race, While Bernie Sanders Vies To Catch Up

First Published:
