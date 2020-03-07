Nazi Flag Unfurled At Bernie Sanders’ Rally, Jewish Leader Expresses 'disgust'

A man unfurled Nazi flag to insult the Jewish leader at Democratic presidential primary candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign rally in Arizona. The man, standing in an upper section of the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, unfurled the Nazi flag and reportedly shouted anti-Jewish slurs to attack the Democrat.

HE BROUGHT THE NAZI FLAG. pic.twitter.com/qIH788j5n5 — Macrö (@hayxteci) March 6, 2020

Sanders’ supporters quickly snatched the Nazi flag, which is considered as a symbol of hatred for Jews, and security guards kicked out the man from the venue. Ahead of his Detroit rally, Sanders spoke to media persons and expressed his disgust on the incident. “It is beyond disgusting to see that in the United States of America there are people who would show the emblem of Hitler and Nazism.”

As someone whose family was wiped out by Hitler and as an American, to have in this country somebody bringing forth the most detestable symbol in modern history is unspeakable. pic.twitter.com/0TySmmxhgh — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 6, 2020

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the protester has been identified as Robert Sterkeson, a self-proclaimed “stunt activist” who often disrupts Jewish and Islamic events and posts the video on social media. The white supremacist targets minority communities and publicly admitted, on his eponymous YouTube channel, that he hates Jews, Muslims, and African-Americans.

'Piece of garbage'

Condemning the incident, netizens said that unfurling a Nazi flag at someone’s rally whose whole family was killed in the holocaust was despicable.

A white supremacist rasied the Nazi flag at Bernie Rally



Bernie Sanders is a Jewish man whose family was slaughtered by Nazis during the Holocaust



HIS IDENTITY MATTERS



You don't have to support him to show him some empathy & solidarity against this hatepic.twitter.com/k10qWved6p — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) March 6, 2020

This piece of garbage protested #Bernie's rally, with a nazi flag. This is what we're fighting here. This is why we MUST win. https://t.co/6EevlaIHdJ — Undead Noir (@UndeadNoir) March 6, 2020

We can argue about which candidate should get the Dem nomination, but antisemitic acts have no place in this world. This is absolutely abhorrent. pic.twitter.com/U5gvT7Db6y — Steven Slugocki (@Slugocki) March 6, 2020

