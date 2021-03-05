Neanderthal Museum Weighs In On Joe Biden's 'Neanderthal Thinking' Remark

The Neanderthal Museum in Germany on Wednesday weighed in on US President Joe Biden’s ‘Neanderthal thinking’ remark to criticise Texas and Mississippi governors for ending mask mandate. While Biden said that Republican governors’ decision of scrapping the limitations depicted the thinking of an extinct species or subspecies of archaic humans, the Neanderthal Museum in Germany based in Mettmann said “we approve” of US President’s remarks over loosening the coronavirus restrictions.

Neanderthal Museum in Germany said, “Dear Joe Biden, we approve of Your criticism concerning the decision to end state-wide mask mandates. Still we strongly recommend You to visit our museum, once it is possible.”

“Neanderthals were smarter than you think,” it added while reposting an article about US lawmakers criticising Biden over his comments.

White House defends Biden

The White House on Thursday has defended US President Joe Biden’s criticism of Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi as a “reflection of his frustration” after the President called their decision to end the mandates on facemasks “Neanderthal thinking.” The White House press secretary Jen Psaki, during the regular press briefing, laid emphasis that Biden was comparing the governors’ actions to “the behaviour of a Neanderthal, just to b every clear, the behaviour”. She further said that Biden’s comments were reflecting how frustrated he was about Americans not following the public health guidance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

White House press secretary said, “I think the President — what we — what everybody saw yesterday was a reflection of his frustration and exasperation, which I think many American people have, that for almost a year now, people across the country have sacrificed and, many times, they haven’t had the information they need from the federal government.”

“I don’t think his view on mask wearing is a secret. They’re certainly familiar with it. He’s talked about it many, many times. And I’m certain when he speaks with them next, he will convey that directly,” she added further.

