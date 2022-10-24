Nearly 1,000 Students Infected With Flu-like Symptoms At Virginia High School

Around 1,000 students of a high school have called in sick, as they have "flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms" in Virginia, the US, as per a report by Fox News.

Doctors in the United States of America are requesting people across the nation to take their flu jabs. Stafford Senior High School in Fredericksburg made the announcement via a Facebook post on Friday about the incident. Autumn is considered to be the time of flu season in the US.

"Due to the high number of student and staff illnesses reported this week, all Stafford High School activities and athletics schedules through Sunday, October 23, are cancelled," read the statement from the school. "We will reassess conditions on Monday and provide you with further information," the statement added.

The school has a total of 2,009 students reportedly, which means that nearly half of the school's population has been infected. The Stafford Senior High School is not the only school where a flu outbreak has occurred nor is Virginia the only state in the US dealing with such an outbreak.

Flu cases in San Diego's school too?

According to information published by the US Public Health Services, a school far away from Virginia, in San Diego, is also witnessing a flu outbreak. San Diego Unified School District's Patrick Henry High School in the state of California has also reportedly witnessed a flu outbreak. The school has around 2,600 students. "Although the County reports daily several hundred COVID-19 cases, and is already seeing a rapid and early start to flu season, it is too early to determine the cause of the suspected outbreak at Patrick Henry High School as test results are pending," read a statement released by the county communications office.

Doctors urge people to take flu shots

Dr Cameron Kaiser, deputy public health officer in a statement said, "We are coordinating with local school districts and are checking with other school campuses to try and figure out why so many students have been affected so suddenly." The number of flu cases declined due to the ongoing pandemic but now doctors fear that it is making a comeback. Doctors are urging Americans, especially people above 65 to get their flu shots.