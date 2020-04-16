US: Donald Trump Yet To Deliver His Decision On Lifting Lockdown

Seeing the sharp rise in the number of cases due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump is yet to announce his decision regarding lifting the lockdown. It is sceptical whether he will lift the lockdown as the country is witnessing maximum number of deaths each day. The US reported approximately 2,600 additional cases of fatalities from the virus on April 15. This sharp rise in the number of deaths in the US has created a new record with the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University reportedly said.

President Trump has said on April 15 that the plans of re-opening the country are “close to being final”. He also said that the final details regarding the future plans of the country to ease the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, will be shared with all 50 states. In the press briefing, the US President informed that he will be meeting with governors of all states and provide individual state leader with the authority to implement the “powerful re-opening plan” in their own discretion. However, Trump said that “the day” will be “very very close, maybe even before the date of May 1”.

Rise in the coronavirus death toll in the US

As per reports, a tally from Johns Hopkins showed that the country recorded 2,569 victims on April 15 evening as compared to a day earlier which brought the total death toll in the US to 28,326, higher than any other country. According to reports, the latest figures came after President Donald Trump earlier on April 15 evening said that the data derived suggests that the country has reached its peak of new coronavirus cases. As per reports, according to Johns Hopkins, the number of cases in the US reached 636,350.

Noting the growing number of casualties and destruction all around the country, the President reportedly said that the medical and healthcare advances in the US are also critical to the continued progress. The scientists in the US have developed the most accurate coronavirus testing system and to date has completed more than 3.3 million tests.

