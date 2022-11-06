Nearly 38 Injured In Massive Fire Caused By Lithium Battery In New York's Manhattan

An apartment building in Manhattan caught fire early on Saturday, injuring more than thirty people, two of whom were in severe condition. According to fire officials, a malfunctioning battery caused a blaze at a high-rise building in New York City's Manhattan that injured at least 38 people. Authorities further noted that the fire was started by a lithium-ion battery that was attached to a micro mobility device.

According to the Associated Press report, on East 52nd Street, close to the East River, the fire started in the 37-story structure. In the video footage shared online, firemen were seen to be using ropes to mount the structure. Further, a woman can be seen hanging outside a window while the high-rise is filling with dark smoke. As smoke rushed out of one of the windows, a firefighter can be seen descending the structure to assist the woman using a rope who later survived.

@FDNY .@FDNY #FDNY in my ENTIRE life I have never seen anything more #HEROIC than what I just witnessed from #NYC apt. Woman rescued by #NYBRAVEST #FDNY in devastating apt fire. Trying to escape smoke, she slipped, hanging 15-20 stories up. THANK U to our heroes!!!! #FDNY @FDNY pic.twitter.com/sLwqJOPGru — Patti Ryan (@StrepGal) November 5, 2022

New York fire broke out due to a lithium battery

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh stated during a press conference that of the injuries, two were critical, five were severe, and the rest were minor, CNN reported. However, the official did not give much information regarding the injuries. Kavanagh also revealed that a lithium battery attached to an unidentified micromobility gadget was what caused the fire to begin in a 20th-floor apartment.

Fire authorities said that several residents who lived above the floor where the fire began managed to go to the roof.

According to the CNN report, just before 10:30 a.m. (local time), authorities received phone calls from the public reporting smoke and fire. After first getting reports, fire units arrived at the scene in "just over three minutes" and discovered a "heavy fire condition" on the building's 20th level, according to FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Frank Leeb. Further, Leeb added that two people were saved from the burning residence. He said that the rescues were made by firemen using ropes.

According to chief fire marshal Dan Flynn, the incident was "close to our 200th fire this year where the source of the fire is a lithium-ion battery from a micromobility device." CNN reported, citing Flynn, “We’re seeing an exponential increase (in these types of fires) … over the last few years. These fires, they come without warning and when they do go on fire, they’re so intense that any combustibles in the area will catch fire”.

(Image: Twitter/ @StrepGal)