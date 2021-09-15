'Necessary To Prevent Attack On US Troops': Pentagon Defends Deadly Drone Strike In Kabul

Top US military generals and Pentagon have defended US Army’s August retaliatory drone strike on the alleged ISIS-K operative car during the waning days of Kabul evacuations after a deadly bomb planted by ISIS-K killed 13 US Marines and 179 Afghans. The hellfire missile launched off a reaper drone on Afghanistan's target was "necessary to prevent an attack on US troops", Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby reiterated at a presser. His comments were made in response to the New York Times investigation that found the US military’s version of events and evidence accessed at the site, were, in fact, antithetical.

When pressed by a reporter about the investigation, and to releasing the results of that assessment, Biden's press secretary Kirby said what can be shared may be limited by ongoing US intelligence efforts and continued operations by terrorist group ISIS-K. “We will be as transparent about the outcomes as we can be and we have tried to be since the strike was taken,” Kirby said. Kirby added that US military was investigating the intercepts, video imagery and interviews with sources. “I’m not going to get ahead of what USCENTCOMM is doing,” he said. "I am not aware of any option that would put investigators on the ground in Kabul to complete their assessment.”

The imagery of the damage on the site from the US military’s drone strike, assessments of the operation by weapons experts, analysis by physicists, former bomb technicians, non-profits that employed the driver that drone targeted has found that there was “no evidence that the car struck contained ISIS explosives,” the sweeping investigative report carried by NY Times claimed. At least two experts, whose names were not disclosed due to security concerns, were cited arguing that all evidence gathered from the scene point to the ignition of fuel tank vapours as the potential cause of the second blast, indicating that the car had no ISIS bombs as such.

10-member civilian family killed

While Kirby had told reporters at the White House briefing on US-commanded drone strike that an ISIS-K planner and a facilitator were neutralised in the strike, on-ground reporters found that the US drone strike killed ten members of one Ahmadi family, including seven children, of whom there were two 2-year-old girls [Malika and Sumaya] as victims of US’ “imminent” airstrike.

“We are not ISIS or Daesh and this was a family home -- where my brothers lived with their families. This, was an ordinary family," statement of a relative of the victim's family read.

A California-based non-profit Nutrition and Education International (NEI) revealed that the car struck by the United States Armed Forces was operated by them. Steven Kwon, the president of NEI claimed that the driver killed in the strike was Zamarai Ahmadi, a technical engineer for NGO, while the other casualty was an emergency food aid program worker who had arrived that morning to discuss aid for displaced Afghan people, according to New York Times’ investigative report. “US military may have misinterpreted what he was doing,” the American NGO claimed.

Gen. Mark A. Milley, US military’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs, asserted that there were explosives in the vehicle that the US military struck down, calling it a “righteous strike” and adding that there was ‘credible intelligence’ . Out of “reasonable certainty,” the vehicle was surveilled and followed by military forces for over eight hours, a US Army official told NYTimes’ investigation.

The military’s claims were questioned by explosives experts with the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, who were behind a 19-page blast analysis that argued there was “no substantial amount of explosives in the car and blast occurred due to fuel vapours.” Bomb experts went on to argue that the walls in the courtyard where the car was struck would have sustained “catastrophic damages” had the explosives gone off.

A former Air Force bomb technician, Brian Castner, reviewed the analysis data and the site and concluded that the gas tank was ruptured by the fire and that the other signs of a big explosion were missing. The US Defense Department asserted but declined to publicly release video of the attack, citing the ongoing probe. The US Central Command in initial response said it believed its strike killed “no civilians” and that the vehicle had “substantial amounts of explosive material”.