'Need Hope & Action': UN Chief Guterres' Strong Message At UNGA Despite 'big Trouble'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that they need "hope" and "action" in these troubled times. He warned that geopolitical divides are "undermining" the work of the Security Council, international law and people’s faith in democratic institutions and all forms of international cooperation. Speaking at the opening of the UN General Assembly's session, Antonio Guterres highlighted the divides that are growing in the society.

"Our world is in big trouble, divides are growing deeper, inequalities are growing wider and challenges are spreading further. But as we come together in a world teeming with turmoil, an image of promise and hope comes to my mind," UN Chief said in his address.

Evoking the image of a brave commander, Antonio Guterres further said, "This ship is the brave commander. It sailed the Black Sea with UN flags flying high and proud. On one hand, what you see is a vessel like any other plying the seas." However, he stressed that "This ship is a symbol of what the world can accomplish when we act together." UN Chief stressed that the ship is loaded with Ukrainian grain for the people of the Horn of Africa. He said that the ship navigated through the war zone guided by the parties of conflict as part of the initiative to get more food and fertilizers for the world. He stated that the action was possible after the efforts of Russia, and Ukraine with the support of Turkey despite the "enormous complexities and war."

"No power or group alone can call the shots. No major global challenge can be solved by a coalition of the willing. We need a coalition of the world," Antonio Guterres said in his address.

.@antonioguterres opens the #UNGA General Debate by evoking the image of the Brave Commander, the @UN ship carrying grain from Ukraine to the Horn of Africa.



“This ship is a symbol of what the world can accomplish when we act together” he says. pic.twitter.com/WpTJa1KQrB — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) September 20, 2022

Guterres said that some people might call it a "miracle on the sea" but he termed the action "multilateral diplomacy inaction." Calling for the coalition of the world, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored that "no power or group can call the shots." He told world leaders, "Let's work as one, a coalition of the world, as united nations." In his remarks at the UNGA's meeting, Antonio Guterres said, "Lofty ideals must be made real in people’s lives. So let’s develop common solutions to common problems grounded in goodwill, trust & the rights shared by every human being." Addressing the world leaders, Antonio Guterres called for addressing the global fertilizer market crunch.

"Lofty ideals must be made real in people’s lives.



So let’s develop common solutions to common problems - grounded in goodwill, trust & the rights shared by every human being."



-- @antonioguterres to world leaders at #UNGA. pic.twitter.com/EOLBaPdnvd — United Nations (@UN) September 20, 2022

UN Chief calls for intervention in use of fossil fuels

Speaking about the climate situation, UN Chief said, "Our planet is burning. People are hurting with the most vulnerable suffering the most. The UN Charter and the ideals it represents are in jeopardy. We have a duty to act and yet we are gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction." On the climate crisis, UN Chief stressed that the world is "addicted" to fossil fuels and called for intervention. He called for holding fossil fuel companies, investors and their enablers accountable for their actions. He called on world leaders to realise the aims that have been set in the Paris agreement. In his remarks, Guterres said, "Lift your climate ambition. Listen to your people’s calls for change. Invest in solutions that lead to sustainable economic growth."