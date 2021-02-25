Neera Tanden's Confirmation Vote Postponed; Committee Says 'need More Time'

Confirmation of the US President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Office of Management and Budget (MOB), Neera Tanden, landed in jeopardy on Wednesday after Homeland Security, Governmental Affairs Committee, and the Budget Committee postponed the vote. The approval of the president of the Center for American Progress and CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund was in hurdles after the Senate committees stalled the nomination confirmation over her past ‘mean tweets’ row saying that they needed “more time to consider the nominee,” as per the statement issued by a Democrat nominee, cited by ABC. Senate Budget Committee, meanwhile, also delayed the confirmation hearing, according to the aide familiar with the development.

While the Indian-American community has extensively backed the nomination of Tanden, the latter landed in a pool of controversy for tweeting against the top Republican leaders, which now hangs the 50-year-old’s nomination by a thin thread. Both meetings for her confirmation of her nomination were scheduled for Wednesday. After multiple Republicans withdrew support, and US Congress stood divided, Biden’s White House secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the administration was still “fighting for her nomination.” Tanden, who needs at least 51 votes in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaker, Joe Biden assured that the Senate was “gonna find the votes to get her confirmed.” Biden’s remarks come even as the key centrist Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, is yet to announce her position, and at least 3 moderate Republicans declared that they would vote against her, all the while as Tanden was left without Manchin’s support.

Neera Tanden is a leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2021

She also has important perspective and values, understanding firsthand the powerful difference policy can make in the lives of those going through hard times. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2021

She has a broad spectrum of support, ranging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to labor unions, and has a strong record of working with both parties that we expect to grow in President Biden's cabinet as the first South Asian woman to lead OMB. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2021

Republicans condemn 'harsh criticism'

Psaki’s remarks came as Tanden’s nomination landed fresh obstacles with Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Rob Portman of Ohio declaring they’d be voting against her as she vouches for support. The former adviser to Hillary Clinton was criticized for her social media rhetorics as she called Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton “a fraud”, Susan Collins is “the worst”, and tweeted that “vampires have more heart” than Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Further Republicans quoted her calling Leader McConnell Moscow Mitch and Voldemort.

Even as Tanden spent days and hours to delete the controversial partisan political tweets, Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman denounced Tanden’s ”harsh” criticism and “personal attacks” about senators, while Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford told Senate that Tanden had spent past four years tweeting more than Trump did. Something that this committee asked pretty frequently of nominees is, ‘Will you commit to working across the aisle?,’” Lankford asked, as quoted by AP. “And that’s one that we have to ask you a little more blunt than others because it’s been pretty clear that hasn’t been your position in the past,” he added.

