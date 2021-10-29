Neo-Nazis Charged With 'terrorism Enhancement' Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Two neo-Nazis who were previously detained for plotting to bring down the American government have been sentenced to nine years in prison. In January 2020, Brian Mark Lemley and Patrik Jordan Mathews were caught plotting an attack at a rally in Virginia. In June they pleaded guilty in a court trial where the prosecutors labelled them as "domestic terrorists".

What did they do?

In January last year, Lemley - a Canadian armed forces reservist and Mathews - a former member of the US military along with a third member of the neo-Nazi group 'The Base' were detained for allegedly plotting terror attacks on American soil. Police said that the footage recorded by a surveillance camera in their Delaware apartment caught them plotting an attack at an upcoming rally in Virginia. In addendum, the surveillance camera also recorded both of conspiring to break mass murderer Dylan Roof out of prison, assassinating a Virginia lawmaker, destroying railway lines and poisoning water supplies in the city.

While no active case of violence was reported against them, the judge presiding over the case Theodore Chuang applied "terrorism enhancement" to their case, accusing them of plotting a future terror attack. While Lemley and Mathews were convicted on Thursday, their third co-defender William Garfield Bilbrough IV was sentenced to five years in prison. In December, he pleaded guilty to accusations of helping Mathew cross the US-Canada border illegally in 2015.

"According to the criminal complaint, within The Base’s encrypted chat rooms, members have discussed, among other things, recruitment, creating a white ethnostate, committing acts of violence against minority communities (including African-Americans and Jewish-Americans), the organization’s military-style training camps, and ways to make improvised explosive devices. Lemley previously served as a Cavalry Scout in the United States Army, and as of August 2019, Mathews, a Canadian citizen in the United States illegally, was a combat engineer in the Canadian Army Reserve," US Justice Department said in a statement.

