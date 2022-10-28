Internet Questions Elon Musk After He Sacks 'value-bringer' Parag Agrawal As Twitter CEO

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the owner of Twitter as his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is finalised. Since the takeover, Musk sacked the top executives including the CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde, The Washington Post reported citing three people familiar with the matter. The departure comes hours ahead of Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery, Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick's deadline to close the deal. Hours later, Elon Musk in a tweet wrote, "the bird is freed."

Netizens have flooded social media platforms with their reactions to the termination of Parag Agrawal from Twitter. Some of the social media users praised Agrawal for bringing good value for shareholders while others were curious as to why Musk sacked Agrawal and other experienced senior executives. One user wrote, "He failed as a ceo but won as a value bringer to shareholders." Another netizen commented, "He was fired for no reason although firing Vijaya was justified." "His job is to protect the shareholders. And he did a remarkable job doing that by forcing an oligarch to comply with his agreement," wrote a third user. Here is what some internet users had to say:

He failed as a ceo but won as a value bringer to shareholders — CatMan (@ShadowMonarch2k) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk has officially bought @Twitter, same day after closing the deal, a number of top executives, including Parag Agrawal were fired.



What’s next? The comeback of Trump? — Amā⚡️ (@iamdavybe) October 28, 2022

He was fired for no reason although firing Vijaya was justified. — United Hindus 🚩 (@10MHindus) October 28, 2022

His job is to protect the shareholders. And he did a remarkable job doing that by forcing an oligarch to comply with his agreement — T. J. (@scienceNotaHoax) October 28, 2022

Twitter is a successful platform because of the hard work of their leadership over the last few years. Sure @elonmusk may take #twitter to brave new worlds (or not!); however we should appreciate the shoulders of whom he stands and salute @paraga and the outgoing leadership team — Super Bitcoin Hero (@learningbit) October 28, 2022

Everybody's making meme about @elonmusk firing @paraga.



But I don't understand why he fired him and a lot of others with a lot of experiences.



Why? — Haisham (@haisham_h) October 28, 2022

Just move on guys they are not the only one in the world who got fired..its part and parcel of life



Elon Musk looking for that one who could change the world#Twitter pic.twitter.com/Oi6yMKgKp9 — Raj | ராஜ் 🇮🇳 (@RK2point0) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk sacks top executives

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, policy, trust and safety and company's general counsel Sean Edgett have been sacked, as per the people cited by The Washington Post. Earlier in August, Elon Musk challenged Parag Agrawal to 'a public debate' about how the social media giant counts fake accounts and bot percentages. He made the statement in response to a series of tweets by a user who gave details regarding the data set used by Twitter. Notably, Parag Agrawal was appointed as the CEO of Twitter in November 2021.

I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage.



Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022

Elon Musk-Twitter deal

It is pertinent to note here that Twitter's takeover comes after Elon Musk in April proposed to buy the social media platform. However, he backed out of his offer to acquire the social media service in July. Twitter retaliated to Musk's decision by filing a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery to force him to uphold the original offer. In October, Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. On October 27, Elon Musk in an open letter posted on the microblogging site revealed that he acquired Twitter because he thinks that it is important for the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where different beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without turning to violence. He also visited Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco carrying a kitchen sink and changed his Twitter bio to 'chief Twit'.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

