Nevada Desert's Mega Sculpture 'City' That Took 50 Yrs To Build To Finally Open For Public

A vast sculpture project in the Nevada Desert that has been in the making for over 50 years has finally been completed and will now be open for public visitors from next month. Named 'City', the large-scale and ambitious sculpture was a dream project of land artist Michael Heizer.

Notably, the contemporary artwork which is said to be the largest so far on the planet will be opening on 2 September 2022 and will witness a limited number of visitors for the first year which will require advanced registration.

Announcing the same, the Triple Aught Foundation, a nonprofit organisation formed by Heizer himself for funding his project stated that public visits will open from September 2 on the basis of reservations. This will also mark the first time when the general public will be allowed to see the art piece in full after it took years and millions of dollars in the making.

The project has received the support of organisations around the world including the support of Virginia Dwan.

Issuing a statement, Dwan said, “Michael Heizer is one of the greatest innovators of our time and I still believe today what I thought when Heizer began the City, that this work demanded to be built. It is extraordinary that he has completed one of the most important artworks of this century, over decades in the making, and I have been fortunate enough to witness this transformative sculptural intervention from the very beginning.”

More about 'City', a reminiscent of ancient constructions

The construction of the project which started in 1970 took over around 52 years to complete. The artwork of the vast complex which includes outdoor structures and land masses is basically reminiscent of several ancient ceremonial constructions which have been displayed through its complexity and size, however, in a nucleus of a modern city.

That being said, 'City', which is stretched more than a mile and a half long has been constructed on the backdrop of several ancient sites including Native American mounds, Mesoamerican metropolises, and Egyptian devotional complexes.

Speaking about its location, It has been constructed around 160 miles north of Las Vegas in an isolated valley within the Great Basin and near the bases of several mountain ranges.

(Image: @NohoModern/Instagram)