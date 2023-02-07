'Never Happened': Donald Trump Denies Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over US During His Term

Former US President Donald Trump denied the claims made by Pentagon about the fact that three Chinese spy balloons flew across the US territories under his watch. On Sunday, the twice-impeached former US President told Fox News, that the instances of spy balloons flying over the American territories “never happened” under his presidency. Trump gave the rebuttal after the US pentagon stated that at least three Chinese Spy balloons flew into US territory when Trump was the president. The Pentagon also revealed that another balloon crashed in Hawaii four months ago, The New York Post reported.

"It never happened with us under the Trump administration, and if it did, we would have shot it down immediately," Trump told Fox News on Sunday. The US President then went on to call the claims “disinformation”, stating that China “respected” the Trump administration. The former US President then started hurling attacks against the Biden administration, calling the current government, “incompetent”. Accusing the Biden administration of spreading the news, the business tycoon turned politician exclaimed “they look so bad, as usual." In the midst of all this, critics of US President Joe Biden are bashing the US president for taking so long to take out the recent spy balloon that drifted off in the country.

Trump’s aide backs the former President

After the former US President rejected the accusation made by the Pentagon, Trump’s former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, quickly rushed to his rescue.

“I don’t know of any balloon flights by any power over the United States during my tenure, and I’d never heard of any of that occurring before I joined in 2018,” Bolton told Fox News on Sunday.

“I haven’t heard of anything that occurred after I left, either,” he added. Similar assertions were also made by Robert O'Brien, who succeeded Bolton back in 2019. “Unequivocally, I have never been briefed on the issue,” the American diplomat remarked. The remarks from Trump and his aid came after the US Department of Defence said in a statement on Saturday that “Chinese balloons briefly transited the continental United States at least three times during the prior administration (Trump administration)”, Independent reported on Saturday.