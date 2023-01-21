'Never Lost A Race': Indian-American Nikki Haley Hints 2024 US Presidential Run

Republican leader Nikki Haley has shared her feelings about being the next "new leader" after Joe Biden's Presidency completes as he may not get a second term as US President on Thursday, reported ANI citing news media house. With the willingness to run for the 2024 US presidential elections, the Indian - American has claimed to take the country in new directions. During an Interview with the US News channel, the former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations said she has plans for a 2024 US Presidential run.

"Well, when you're looking at a run for president, you look at two things. You first look at, 'does the current situation push for new?' The second question is, 'am I that person that could be that new leader?", said Haley during the Interviews

Haley plans for 2024 US Presidential run

In the interviews, she not only shared her accomplishments but also listed the reasons why a new US President is important for the US and its people. While talking about her plans for 2024, she also shared the current problems that US citizens have been facing such as inflation going up, the economy shrinking, the government getting bigger, and small business owners not being able to pay their rent and Big businesses getting these bailouts. Further, she called these problems proof that the need to go in a new direction.

"So do I think I could be that leader? Yes, But we are still working through things and we'll figure it out. I've never lost a race. I said that then I still say that now. I'm not going to lose now," she added after telling the need of the new leader in US.

She also shared her career achievements where she as a governor took on a state that was hurting and made it "the beast of the Southeast." Whereas an ambassador to the United Nations, she "took on the world when they tried to disrespect us." The 51-year-old has served as an ambassador to the UN under President Donald Trump for the first two years of his presidency, from 2017 through 2018.

She was the governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 and had previously served as a member of the state House of Representatives. If she officially announces her bid for the 2024 US presidential run then Nikki Haley would be facing her former boss Donald Trump who announced a third presidential campaign in November 2022 which will be held on November 5, 2024.