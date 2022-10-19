New Audiobook Reveals Donald Trump Showed Classified Kim Jong-un Letter To A Journalist

A recording from Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward’s new audiobook stated that former US President Donald Trump had given him copies of letters which were from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. In the recording, Trump can be heard saying, “Nobody else has them, but I want you to treat them with respect,” Independent reported. He further added, “And don’t say I gave them to you, okay?” The book, titled "The Trump Tapes," includes 20 of Woodward's interviews with Trump from the year 2016 to 2020.

On October 25, Woodward, the renowned journalist who assisted in breaking the Watergate story in the 1970s and has since covered the White House and significant events in Washington, will release the audiobook that includes eight hours of his conversations with Trump.

Furthermore, an advance copy of the audiobook has been obtained by CNN which even has Woodward's comments. The discussions between the former President and Woodward that are included in the audiobook cover a variety of subjects, including Trump's connection with the leader of North Korea.

The interviews comprise the most extensive recordings of Trump

According to the CNN report, the interviews comprise the most extensive recordings of Trump discussing his presidency and provide unfiltered insights into the former president's worldview. During the interview, Trump have discussed his meeting with Kim Jong-Un, his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his specific opinions on the US nuclear arsenal. The recording also reveals how Trump came to the decision to tell Woodward about the letters Kim had written to him; these letters were the impetus for the DOJ probe into the secret papers Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago.

In addition, the journalist stated in the book's preface that he is publishing the tapes in part because “hearing Trump speak is a completely different experience to reading the transcripts or listening to snatches of interviews on television or the internet.” Trump is described by him as "raw, profane, divisive, and deceptive. His language is often retaliatory.”

The majority of the interviews were done for Woodward's second Trump book, "Rage," which made public the fact that on February 7, 2020, Trump informed Woodward that COVID-19 was "deadly stuff," despite downplaying it in public, CNN reported.

Trump has even expressed his opinions in interviews about the strongmen he admires, such as Kim Jong-Un, Putin, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He also displays his underlying conviction that he is the smartest person in the room.

Apart from this, the audiobook by Woodward also has previously unreleased interviews with Trump's former national security advisor Robert O'Brien, his deputy Matthew Pottinger, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. In a conversation with Woodward in February 2020, Trump gave Kushner the phone so that he could schedule interviews with more Trump advisers.

As per the CNN report, a cast of Trump aides, allies as well as family members, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, Hope Hicks, Donald Trump Jr., and Melania Trump, can be heard in the background throughout the tapes. The tape provides an inside look at Trump's inner circle, including a conversation from 2016 in which Trump's son interrupted when Trump was asked if he expected federal workers to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Meanwhile, Trump is allegedly considering running for president again in 2024 despite being under federal investigation for his handling of confidential materials and being compelled to go before a committee over the January 6 violence at the Capitol.

(Image: AP)