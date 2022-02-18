New Jersey Guv Phil Murphy Condemns Police Action Against Teen; 'need To Increase Trust'

Nearly two days after a disturbing video went viral wherein New Jersey police had violently tackled a Black teenager during a brawl, Governor Phil Murphy has condemned the police action by stating, "There's more work to be done on policing." Taking to the microblogging platform, Murphy said he was deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially disparate treatment in the video. He further mentioned that the police are probing the case. "Although an investigation is still gathering the facts about this incident, I’m deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially disparate treatment in this video. We’re committed to increasing trust between law enforcement and the people they serve," he wrote.

On Saturday, a fight started between a White and a Black teen inside the Bridgewater Commons Mall due to some unknown reason. Subsequently, police arrived at the spot and held down the Black teen on the ground and handcuffed him. Meanwhile, the police also directed the White teen to sit down on a couch. As the video of poor handling of the fight by the New Jersey police went viral on social media platforms, it sparked massive outrage. In the video, the police can be seen pinning the Black teen to the ground and handcuffing him. Meanwhile, the other officer is seen pushing the white teen onto a couch before going to help the second officer.

Police have started an internal affairs investigation

While speaking to WABC-TV, the teen who was pinned down by the police, said "They (Police) basically tackled me to the ground and the male officer put his knee in my back and he started putting me in cuffs. Then the female officer put her knee on my upper back and started helping put cuffs on me. And he (the white youth) was sitting down on the couch watching the whole thing."

Meanwhile, in a statement, Bridgewater police said, "We recognize that this video has made members of our community upset and are calling for an internal affairs investigation. The officers were able to respond quickly to this incident and stop it from escalating because of a tip we received from the community. We have requested that the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office assist us in this matter."

