New Jersey Shooting: Six Killed In Standoff, Including Police Officer

US News

The shootings in the US city of New Jersey have so far claimed the lives of six people including one police officer, as per a press conference by Police Chief

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
New Jersey

At least six people including one police officer were killed during a firefight in New Jersey, authorities have said. The incident happened in a residential neighbourhood on Tuesday after two gunmen opened fire. Officials believe the two suspects were killed in a gunfight. The shootings unfolded at two locations on Wednesday: a cemetery and a deli.

Policeman killed

At a press conference on Tuesday, Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly told the media that a policeman had died near the cemetery. He identified the policeman as Joseph Seals, a detective with the Jersey City Police Department. Multiple security agencies including the sheriff's department and a number of police, SWAT, and ATF officers were on the scene, which is across the Hudson River from Manhattan.

Motive behind the shooting is yet unclear

Michael Kelly further stated that the other five victims were found dead at the deli. Authorities believe two of the deceased were "bad guys," while the other three were innocent victims, although he stressed that the findings are preliminary. Kelly said that the motive behind the shooting is yet unclear. Kelly added that officials believe Seals was killed while trying to intercept the suspects at the cemetery. At least two other officers were shot during the shootout, he said, but both have been released from the hospital. New Jersey Turnpike exit ramps at Interchange 14B were closed because of the incident. All city schools were placed on lockdown for several hours.

Mayor of Jersey City Steven Fulop responds to the situation

New Jersey state senator Sandra Cunningham

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
