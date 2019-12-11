New Jersey Shooting: Six Killed In Standoff, Including Police Officer

At least six people including one police officer were killed during a firefight in New Jersey, authorities have said. The incident happened in a residential neighbourhood on Tuesday after two gunmen opened fire. Officials believe the two suspects were killed in a gunfight. The shootings unfolded at two locations on Wednesday: a cemetery and a deli.

Policeman killed

At a press conference on Tuesday, Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly told the media that a policeman had died near the cemetery. He identified the policeman as Joseph Seals, a detective with the Jersey City Police Department. Multiple security agencies including the sheriff's department and a number of police, SWAT, and ATF officers were on the scene, which is across the Hudson River from Manhattan.

READ | New Jersey: Active Shooter Situation Underway, At Least One Cop Shot

Motive behind the shooting is yet unclear

Michael Kelly further stated that the other five victims were found dead at the deli. Authorities believe two of the deceased were "bad guys," while the other three were innocent victims, although he stressed that the findings are preliminary. Kelly said that the motive behind the shooting is yet unclear. Kelly added that officials believe Seals was killed while trying to intercept the suspects at the cemetery. At least two other officers were shot during the shootout, he said, but both have been released from the hospital. New Jersey Turnpike exit ramps at Interchange 14B were closed because of the incident. All city schools were placed on lockdown for several hours.

READ | US Company Gives Surprise Bonus Worth Rs 71 Crore To Its 198 Employees

Mayor of Jersey City Steven Fulop responds to the situation

I just left the JCMC and we paid respects to the officers and their families. I just want to say something about the officer we lost. His name was Joe Seals. He was a husband, a dad of 5. He was a great cop. I know everyone always says xyz was great after they pass but in this... — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 10, 2019

case Joe’s performance speaks for itself. He prob is responsible for more guns being removed from the streets than any. He was an officer that loved JC, was involved in the city, and one that everyone knew regardless of their precinct. — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 10, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe’s family during this Christmas season and beyond. We take for granted sometimes the selfless work a police officer does when they wear that uniform. In the end they are people that volunteered to keep everyone else safe regardless of the... — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 10, 2019

READ | Trump Cries 'witch Hunt' After Democrats Announce Two Impeachment Charges

New Jersey state senator Sandra Cunningham

Thank you to our first responders who arrived on the scene. Our thoughts and prayers are with the fallen @jcpolicedept officer, entire JCPD, and with the residents of Jersey City. This devastating event is a reminder of the bravery of the men and women in blue. — Sandra B. Cunningham (@SandraBCunningh) December 10, 2019

READ | US Man Registers A Swarm Of Bees As Emotional Support Animals

(With inputs from agencies)