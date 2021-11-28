New Migrant Caravan Heading To US Raises Concerns About Omicron Variant

Concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron have sparked the formation of a new migrant caravan, which is heading towards the US border, as per the reports of Fox News. The caravan includes migrants from Haiti, Central America, and Venezuela who began travelling from Tapachula.

Migrants do not need to present proof of vaccination while entering the United States. Tom Homan, who is a government official, spoke with Fox News on Saturday about the caravan and the threat that the new omicron variant poses to Americans. He stated that now is the moment to take Title 42, which allows the United States Border Patrol and U.S. Customs to prohibit the entry of persons who potentially pose a health risk, seriously and prevent people from entering the United States during this crisis.

The administration can use Title 42

He also said that during a public health emergency, like the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration can use Title 42 to prevent people from entering the nation. Homan stated that Biden should take a page out of Trump's book and severely enforce Title 42, because of this new COVID variant, which has become a huge issue for the world. He further stated that the situation at the border is also a national security issue, according to Fox News. CBP data from October reveals that there were 164,303 migrant interactions along the southern border, up from 71,929 in October 2020.

The migrants, who had been staying in Chiapas, Mexico for a few months, joined the caravan after becoming dissatisfied with their living conditions and the failure to receive humanitarian visas promised by the Mexican government. Hundreds of migrants were left behind in Tapachula and joined the caravan going for America, while others were relocated to other parts of the nation, according to Fox News.

The US suspends aviation travel to southern Africa

On the other hand, in response to the Omicron variant, the US has suspended aviation travel to southern Africa, where it was first discovered. Beginning Monday, the United States will impose travel restrictions on South Africa and seven other African countries. According to AP News, Joe Biden warned the citizens that this variant spreads quickly and urged people to take responsibility.

