New Omicron Subvariant Dominating Transmissions In US; Accounts For 68% Of Cases: Report

As the highly transmissible 'subvariant' of the Omicron virus is reportedly spreading across the United States, leading to a marginal rise in coronavirus cases in the nation. According to a US news report, the Omicron variant is responsible for nearly every infection across the country. There are various subvariants of Omicron, but BA.2, which is also known as "Stealth Omicron" - has been the most prevalent strain since March. However, another Omicron subvariant is rapidly growing in the nation, and researchers believe it may be even more communicable than BA.2.

According to the US News report, every day, over 56,000 new coronavirus cases are reported in the United States. In early April, there were about 25,000 illnesses reported every day.

Furthermore, the statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that BA.2.12.1 was accountable for 29% of new coronavirus infections as of mid-April. This compares to 19% of cases the week before and 14% of illnesses from the first week of April.

BA.2.12.1 is more common in some areas than others, such as the Northeast. According to the New York State Department of Health, the subvariant first appeared in New York in mid-April. The agency went on to say that that variant was responsible for 41% of illnesses in the state as of April 23, US News reported.

BA.2 Omicron subvariant accounts for 68% of all circulating viruses

"As a reminder," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on a call with the media last week that "it was the BA.1 Omicron subvariant" that triggered the rise early in the year. She further stated that at the moment, BA.1 accounts for only 3% of all sequences discovered. She asserted that they have been seeing more of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, which accounts for around 68% of all circulating viruses. “More recently, we're finding the BA.2.12.1 subvariant”, she added.

Walensky went on to say, “We are just starting to learn about the impact of BA.2.12.1. It appears it might have a transmission advantage of about 25% over the BA.2 subvariant.” The CDC directed highlighted that more research is now being conducted to determine the influence of BA.2.12.1 on vaccination efficacy, US News reported.

In addition to this, the World Health Organization (WHO) has agreed with the CDC's assessment, stating that BA.2.12.1 has a "growth advantage" over BA.2, but cautioning that the evidence is limited. In a recent analysis, WHO found that currently, existing evidence does not imply differences in severity or "clinical manifestations”. As trials continue, more data is expected, WHO stated.

BA.2.12.1 is not expected to produce another spike in instances, according to Helix, a genetic sequencing firm that tracks COVID-19 variations. However, the firm stated in a statement that the variety is "uniquely" increasing in the United States, as it has not taken hold in other nations to the same amount.

