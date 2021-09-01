New Orleans Imposes Curfew During Power Outages To Prevent Looting Amid Hurricane Ida

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Tuesday announced an immediate curfew in an effort to keep the residents safe and prevent looting during the power outages that resulted from Hurricane Ida. “I signed an executive order and moved forward. This is virtually immediately, at 8 pm today. The city will enforce a curfew on all residents of the city effective immediately,” Cantrell said on Tuesday, Aug 31. New Orleans residents entered a citywide curfew by 8 pm during the blackout as search-and-rescue efforts continued for those stranded in the category 4 hurricane Ida’s aftermath.

Mayor Cantrell informed reporters that the curfew is expected to last from 20:00 to 06:00. Gov. John Bel Edwards warned the residents not to return to their homes due to power outages and limited capacity that had made the city inhabitable. Streets were still blocked due to the debris from the blown roofs and destructions. As the traffic signals were uprooted in the hurricane and were not operational, the Governor cautioned that it would not be safe to drive around the city.

There have been "several" incidents of looting around the city, the police said in a statement. The hurricane had tattered the water systems infrastructure, including a section of highway that collapsed near Lucedale, Mississippi. At least 10 were critically wounded and two were killed in the dangerous hurricane. Several cars in the parking lots had plunged into the 50 to 60ft (15 to 18m) long and 20 to 30ft deep hole made by Ida, the highway police stated.

“Due to loss in electricity across New Orleans, all intersection lights are out. Treat unlit intersections as a 4-way stop. This means you must come to a complete stop before crossing the intersection,” NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness official page updated in an online post.

As the city witnessed over eight inches (20cm) of rain during Ida and continues to see heavy downpours, authorities warned that it may not be possible to see the roads and several highways still remain closed. Heavy rains were witnessed across the southern US. New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson told a presser that some arrests linked to the looting incidences were made, as he urged that the citizens must not yet return home, and rebuilding efforts are being planned and rescue operations are underway. The city is without power, he reiterated.

Dangerous Cat 4 storm with winds of 140 mph (225 kph)

Hurricane Ida struck hit western Cuba earlier on Friday, last week, and swelled to a Category 4 hurricane making landfall at the US Gulf Coast. More than10,000 people were evacuated to safety in order to mitigate the casualties. The storm progressed into a hurricane as it advanced towards Louisiana with intense force on Hurricane Katrina's anniversary, according to the weather forecasts service. Ida then barrelled into the Gulf of Mexico turning into an extremely dangerous hurricane sustaining winds of 140 mph (225 kph). US President Joe Biden declared an emergency and appealed to the people to comply with local evacuation instructions if they were in the storm's path.