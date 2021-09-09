New Orleans Lifts Ida Curfew As Power Restored In Most Areas; Louisiana Death Toll At 26

In a bid to restore normalcy, New Orleans city has lifted a curfew following power restoration in most of the areas in the city. The US city was left in pitch darkness after Hurricane Ida left most of the southern areas submerged from the flooding of the Mississippi River. The tropical Atlantic hurricane hit the southern states in the US on August 26 and lasted until September 4.

Along with the Mayor's permission, the Police Department revoked the night curfews imposed in the flood-hit city on September 8 Wednesday. Two days into the catastrophe, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced night curfews from 8 pm to 6 am local time after reports of increased petty crimes like theft following the fatal storm. However, the Police Department has decided to continue "focused patrolling" throughout the city, Al Jazeera reported.

Death toll in Louisiana rises to 26

The death toll in Louisiana has spiked to 26 after rescue workers in New Orleans recovered 11 new bodies on Wednesday. According to officials, there are streets in the main city and pockets in the outskirts still suffering power outrage and shortage of food and water supplies. The news comes in with updates on the shaping of a new storm off the Gulf of Mexico. Dubbed as Tropical storm Mindy, the approaching storm has raised alarms among meteorologists. Forecasters have issued high alerts for parts of Florida, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, Louisiana's Covid-19 situation has been fuelled by the natural disaster. The hospitals, which were already grappling with Covid-19 patients, maxed out admission capacity following the massive hit of the flood. Additionally, hospitals faced a huge blow after roofs blew off many facilities and power cuts crippled others. As of September 8, one of the worst-hit states in the US, Louisiana, reported 3,066 new cases and 136 COVID-related deaths.

Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida ravaged through Louisiana, mostly the southern city of New Orleans, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. The second most damaging intense storm devasted property worth 50 billion dollars. The hurricane originated from a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea and developed a depression near Grand Cayman. The following day it intensified in Category 4 hurricane on being subjected to favourable conditions along the Gulf of Mexico. Lastly, on August 29 made its strongest landfall near Port Fourchon in Louisiana.

