New US Capitol Police Chief Addresses Countering Rising Threats, Other Challenges

The newly appointed United States Capitol Police Chief said that the department "cannot afford to be complacent" six months after the Capitol hill incident that left several police officers injured. He further mentioned, "the danger to legislators is greater than ever. And the threats for US Capitol police posed by lone wolves is only increasing."

J. Thomas Manger told The Associated Press that his team is dealing with a record number of threats against lawmakers, thousands more than only a few years ago. In 2021, he estimates that authorities will respond to over 9,000 threats against members of Congress, up from more than 4,100 in January to March.

“We have never seen the level of threats against members of Congress that we are witnessing today. Clearly, we have a larger task in terms of the protection element of our responsibilities than we did previously,” said Manger, reported AP.

US Capitol police department faced heavy criticism after Capitol Hill siege

After the department was heavily condemned for being severely underprepared to ward off a mob of insurrectionists in January, Manger praised advancements made in intelligence collection. Officials had gathered intelligence indicating that white supremacists and other extremists were likely to gather in Washington on January 6 and that violent disturbances were a possibility. During the uprising, police officers were mercilessly beaten. Five people were killed.

The events on that day have changed the way the United States Capitol Police and other Washington-area law enforcement agencies approach security. Extreme measures were taken two weeks ago for a rally in favour of those imprisoned in the riot may not be an outlier; rather, they may become the new normal. The rise of domestic extremist groups, fueled by former President Donald Trump, and the ongoing volatility around the 2020 election have altered the equation.

Putting up temporary fencing around the Capitol and summoning in troops, according to Manger, was a wise option. It is possible that not every demonstration will be the same. He explained, "It's really going to depend on the intelligence we have beforehand. It will depend on the likelihood of violence during a certain demonstration.”

US Capitol Hill siege

A mob of supporters of President Donald Trump invaded the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. They tried to sabotage President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election by disrupting the joint session of Congress that was convened to count electoral votes. The Capitol Complex was closed down and politicians and employees were evacuated for many hours while rioters assaulted law enforcement personnel and destroyed the building. Five people died immediately before, during, or after the incident.

Thousands of Trump supporters flocked to Washington, D.C. on January 5 and 6 to support Trump's bogus assertion that the 2020 election was "stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats," and to demand that Vice President Mike Pence and Congress reject Biden's victory. At a "Save America" event on the Ellipse beginning at noon on January 6, Trump repeated unsubstantiated charges of election irregularities.

