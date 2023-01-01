New Year Horror: Two NYPD Cops Attacked By Machete-wielding Man At Times Square

Two officers of the New York Police Department were attacked by a man carrying a machete in Times Square on Saturday as the commercial hub witnessed New Year celebrations. According to the New York Post, one of the police officers who sustained injuries was working on the first day of his job, after graduating on Friday and being assigned to a precinct in Staten Island.

On New Year’s Eve, the officer was posted at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue when a man holding a machete approached him and a fellow policeman around 9:30 pm local time. The cop, who was new on the job, was wounded in the head, which made the second officer shoot the suspect in the shoulder.

The second cop was also hit in the head with the machete but did not sustain major injuries, as per sources who spoke to the outlet. Following the incident, police are now looking into the possibility of the suspect being a radicalized Islamic extremist. The accused, who is a 19-year-old, was arrested and taken to a hospital nearby for the gunshot wound.

Another NYPD officer hit by a police car in Times Square

On the other hand, the two officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they are currently recovering. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell also rushed to the hospital to meet the injured officers. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. “No backpacks or umbrellas in Times Square. They forgot to mention machetes,” a police source told The Post.

According to onlookers who were present at the scene, another NYPD cop was hit by a police vehicle while attempting to move barricades lined up on 52nd and Broadway to allow the other officers to catch the suspect. “They moved the barricades really fast. He was a police officer in front of the barricade area and he moved it for police cars to move fast — and that’s when the barricade fell and got hit by the car. He got double whammied,” said witness Kim Novack.