New York: 900 People Get Expired Pfizer Doses, Health Dept Suggest Re-vaccination

In a bizarre incident, almost 900 people in New York will have to get re-vaccinated as they received expired doses of Pfizer vaccine which was ascertained on Monday (June 14). New York City's Health Department confirmed 899 people received expired doses at a pop-up vaccination site in Times Square that used to house the NFL Experience. Currently, the officials are tracking down those who will have to get their vaccination again. Reportedly, an official statement was also released by ATC Vaccination Services apologizing for the chaos.

Partnered with the NYC Department of Health to distribute the vaccine, ATC in its statement clarified that there will be no harm caused to the people who received the expired dose. An email has been sent to the 899 people to return for re-vaccination. The blunder was learned by the officials after they realised that the shots were kept in the freezer for 'too long' to ensure full effectiveness. Sources also suggest that the vendor administering shots at the Times Square location has since been replaced.

70% of New York's adult population vaccinated

The error came in light as the health department of New York informed about the milestone achieved as 70% of the city's population is now vaccinated.

Vaccination Update:



🎉70.0%🎉 of adult New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 61.6% have completed their vaccine series (Per CDC).



-112,891 doses were administered over past 24 hours

-20,212,046 doses administered to date pic.twitter.com/6CDYslJ7P7 — NYSDOH (@HealthNYGov) June 15, 2021

According to the latest tally, 650 COVID-19 patients in the hospital for treatment while 320 tested positive for the virus. A total of nine fatalities were recorded in New York in past 24 hours. According to the health department, a total of 20,212,046 doses have been administered till now.

New York lifts COVID-19 curbs

Meanwhile, the city has lifted almost all the restrictions as 70% of the population got vaccinated. The US is preparing to return to normalcy with its vaccination program. The New Yorker's will now no longer will have to no longer have to follow social distancing, disinfection protocols and health screenings, instead making it optional for businesses to impose such health precautions on their premises. Restaurants, movie theatres, and other services will run normally in the city without the need of asking their customers for contact tracing information, and gyms and fitness centers won’t need to abide by strict disinfecting protocols to clean their exercise equipment.