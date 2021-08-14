New York Assembly Suspends Cuomo's Impeachment Proceedings Following His Resignation

The New York Assembly has decided to suspend its impeachment investigation into governor Andrew Cuomo as he has resigned, said Speaker Carl Heastie. The chair Charles Lavine also said that the Assembly Judiciary Committee meeting scheduled for August 16 has also been cancelled. The panel was previously considering if they should end the five-month impeachment investigation in Cuomo’s actions should be ended since the NY Governor had announced his resignation on August 10.

As per the Bloomberg report, at least seven of the 21 committee members, including one Democrat, were hoping to push forward the impeachment proceedings to restrict Cuomo from running for office again. New York Assembly Speaker Heastie said in a statement on August 13 that the purpose of the investigation was to determine if Cuomo should continue to be in the office. Heastie added that the “governor’s resignation answers that directive.” The Assembly was reportedly also advised by the counsel that the state constitution “does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office.”

Why did Andrew Cuomo resign?

Andrew Cuomo is a third-term Democrat but faced increased pressure to resign or face impeachment proceedings over an August 3 report released by the NY Attorney General Letitia James. The report had documented 11 sexual harassment claims against Cuomo. Even though the NY Governor repeatedly denied all allegations and dismissed the speculations that he would resign, he acknowledged his “instinct to fight” but announced that he would be leaving the office on Tuesday.

Cuomo noted that the impeachment process would take several months and further consume the resources of the state that should be directed towards “managing COVID, guarding against the delta variant, reopening upstate, fighting gun violence and saving New York City.” While his resignation will not take effect for two weeks, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is on deck to replace Cuomo. Hochul is a 62-year-old Democratic ex-Congresswoman. Hochul also said on August 11 that “it’s very clear that the governor and I have not been close, physically or otherwise.”

Image Credit: AP