New York Bans TikTok On Government-owned Devices Over 'security Concerns'

New York City has joined among other US states which have banned TikTok on government-owned devices citing ‘security concerns'. The list, which New York has recently joined, has more than two dozen states, reported the New York Times.

Government officials would be restricted from accessing TikTok in reaction to concerns that the app, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, could give China access to sensitive user data. Montana was the first US state to ban TikTok after the governor signed legislation prohibiting mobile application stores from offering the app within the state by the next year on May 17.

New York bans Tik Tok

While sharing the details related to the ban on TikTok, a spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams said that the city’s Cyber Command has found that the app “posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks.” In the statement, released on August 17, they emphasized that the city agencies must remove the app within 30 days.

New York State has banned TikTok on state-issued mobile devices for more than three years, with some exceptions. Further the press release also specified that the employees would lose access to TikTok and its website from city-owned devices and networks, reported New York Times.

Mayor Adams, the city’s Department of Sanitation and the Department of Parks and Recreation have also updated the message on his all TikTok accounts. They updated their bios with the message, "This account was operated by NYC until August 2023. It’s no longer monitored”.

It is to be noted that the rule, which would come into effect on January 1, has been challenged by TikTok on several grounds, including accusations that it violates the First Amendment. However, according to Verge, the China-based app has declined to comment on the situation. TikTok has been the world's most popular social network. It has garnered more than 100 million US users. However, the ban on the app has been enforced by US authorities, state by state.

The impact on the creators who use the platform will be hit hard. For example, the city’s Department of Sanitation became TikTok darling and surpassed nearly 50,000 followers. They were highlighting videos in which its employees were working.