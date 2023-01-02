New York Becomes Sixth US State To Legalise Composting Of Human Bodies

New York’s Governor, Kathy Hochul has legalised natural organic reduction, popularly known as human composting or termination, after death on Saturday. This approval would make New York the sixth US state to do so since 2019 and gives New Yorkers access to an alternative, green method of burial deemed environmentally friendly, reported BBC.

As per the US firm named Recomposes, each year, 2.7 million people die in the US, and most are buried in a conventional cemetery or cremated. While in cremation, fossil fuels are burnt that emit carbon dioxide and which is released into the atmosphere. Whereas conventional burial consumes valuable urban land, pollutes the soil, and contributes to climate change through resource-intensive manufacture and transport of caskets, headstones, and grave liners. These methods of cremation are having an environmental impact.

Washington became the first state to legalize human composting in 2019, followed by Colorado and Oregon in 2021, then Vermont and California later in 2022. New York’s legislation, A382, passed both assemblies over the summer, reported the Guardian.

New York legalises human composting

The process of human composting would take place in special above-ground facilities where the body of your loved ones would be kept in a closed vessel along with selected materials such as woodchips, alfalfa, and straw grass, and gradually breaks down under the action of microbes after several weeks (approximately 30 days). Then this compost can be used in planting flowers, vegetables, or trees.

However, there are some things to remember when going for the human composting options. The remains of your loved one would not go straight to the composting facilities rather they would be first delivered to the cemetery corporation certified as an organic reduction facility, suitably contained and ventilated, and not containing “a battery, battery pack, power cell, radioactive implant, or radioactive device”, as per The Guardian.

Further, this method has been criticised by the Catholic bishops in New York who argued that human bodies should not be treated like "household waste", reported BBC. There have been other concerns related to this method, such as cost. But the firm Recompose, whose facility in Seattle is one of the world's first, said that its $7,000 (£5,786) fee is "comparable" with rival options.